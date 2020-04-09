Man admits spitting at nurses

A 25-year-old man has admitted three offences of assault, two of which relate to nurses at West Suffolk Hospital being spat at.

Police were called at 12.45pm on Monday 6 April to reports that a man had been assaulted at an address in Northumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

A 19-year-old man was punched and kicked, but did not sustain any serious injuries. A mirror at the address had also been smashed.

Zeb Fitts, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and taken in the first instance to West Suffolk Hospital to have a hand injury assessed. Whilst he was receiving treatment, Fitts spat in the faces of two accident and emergency nurses.

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with the following four offences: two counts of assaulting an emergency worker; one count of assault causing actual bodily harm; and one count of criminal damage. (The final two charges relate to the incident at Northumberland Avenue).

Fitts appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday 8 April, where he pleaded guilty to all four offences. He was remanded in custody pending an appearance before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 29 April.

Superintendent Kim Warner, West Suffolk Area Commander, said: "At a time when our colleagues in the NHS are on the front line of combatting coronavirus, spitting at nurses who were trying to treat you is both utterly disgusting and reckless beyond belief.

"I cannot comprehend what compels someone to do such a thing, but at least he has admitted his crimes at the earliest opportunity and has saved a further drain on public services. I hope he now reflects on his actions whilst awaiting sentence."

