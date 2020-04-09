Boxford burglary appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 9th April 2020 11:36

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Boxford.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on Tuesday 7 April, when an offender/s forced entry into the Boxford Stores Post Office in Swan Street in the village.

A man was seen running from the scene. He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and stocky, with short, balding dark hair. He was wearing a black and grey hooded top.

A till, containing an amount of cash, was stolen.

