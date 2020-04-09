Renewed appeal following armed robbery at filling station

Published: 9th April 2020

Renewed appeal following armed robbery at filling station

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses and releasing CCTV images, following an armed robbery at a business premises in Stowmarket last week.

The incident occurred just after 6am on Thursday 2 April, at the Esso Service Station in Combs Ford.

A man had approached the counter, pointed a knife at the member of staff and demanded that they empty the till. An amount of cash was then handed over and the offender then left, walking off onto Ipswich Road in the direction of the town centre.

Detectives are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident. Although you cannot see the man's face in the pictures, they show the clothes he was wearing including a red baseball cap, grey hooded top and bandana covering his face. He was also carrying a backpack.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man wearing clothing matching this description in the area of Combs Ford and Ipswich Road between 5.30am and 6.30am last Thursday, and in particular anyone driving through who may have captured dashcam footage.

Any witnesses to this crime, or anyone with information or dashcam footage, are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 19241/20.

