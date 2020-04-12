Casino sites to play while on lockdown

Published: 12th April 2020

With much of the global population currently experiencing lockdown, more and more of us are choosing to head to online casinos.

Providing thrills and the chance to win some serious cash, casino sites are the perfect pastime in these strange times. In fact, you can find a list of new slot sites for 2020 if you are seeking a fresh place to play.

In this article, we will take a look at the top casino sites to play while on lockdown. From those that are a haven for slots lovers to casino sites with a focus on table games, our list is as exhaustive and it is high quality!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the first entry on our list of the best casino sites to play while on lockdown...

888 Casino

888 casino is a huge casino operating in the UK. Boasting top titles from the finest software providers in the world, this casino is truly able to stand out from the pack. Top brands such as NetEnt and Microgaming add their name to the wares on offer at 888 Casino, so it should come as no surprise that there is some seriously high-end entertainment at this site.

Add to this the fact that 888 Casino has a wide variety of things to make sure that gamers just keep coming back for more, and you have a truly top-notch casino. There are no withdrawal fees at this site, so players can go ahead and bet as much as they like without fear of nasty fees. With a high grade of customer support and licensing from the Gambling Commission, 888 is as secure a UK online casino site as exists anywhere.

Casumo

Another top class name in the world of online casinos, Casumo provides players of every type with games from some of the finest software providers on the planet. No matter if you enjoy table games such as poker, blackjack, roulette or baccarat, or if you'd rather spend some time playing thrilling slots games, Casumo is the place for you!

Add to the variety at this casino the sheer quality of the offerings and its clear to see that this is a premium place to play during this lockdown period. With efficient, smooth banking and no hidden costs, you can play at Casumo without any fear of a sting. What's more, the customer support at Casumo is first-rate and the amazing bonuses on offer include exciting welcome promotions to get new players started on the right foot!

Bet365 Casino

One of the biggest names in UK gambling, Bet365 is now operating a high-end casino site that's perfect for your lockdown. In addition to the usual selection of sports betting opportunities (including virtual sports betting for your quarantine needs!), this site is home to a wide variety of slots, table games, bingo games and much more besides. It goes without saying that this is a secure online casino with top customer care and a wide variety of deposit options.

Overall, these sites can be seen as some of the best to play while on lockdown thanks to the variety they offer in addition to the sheer quality of games they provide!

