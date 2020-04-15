  • Bookmark this page

Man arrested on suspicion of imitation firearms offences

Published: 15th April 2020 11:41

Police

Man arrested on suspicion of imitation firearms offences

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Stowmarket.

At around 7.40pm today, Saturday 11 April, police received a report of a man carrying a firearm in Station Road in the town.

Officers attended and man was detained at 7.49pm.

The man, aged 41 years, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms. He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20757/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

