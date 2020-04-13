  • Bookmark this page

Man charged following Stowmarket incident

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 13th April 2020 10:03

Police have charged a man following an incident in Stowmarket.

At around 7.40pm, Saturday 11 April, police received a report of a man carrying a firearm on Station Road in the town.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of being in possession of imitation firearms. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

41 year old David Heath of Lime Tree Way in Stowmarket was today (Sun 12 April) charged with two counts of possession an imitation firearm with intent.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday 13 April at 10am.

