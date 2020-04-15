  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Bury St Edmunds burglary appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 15th April 2020 16:03

Police

Bury St Edmunds burglary appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident took place at some point between Thursday, 2 April and 11am today, Thursday, 9 April, when an offender/s forced entry into a residential property in Petticoat Lane in the town.

A search of the property was carried out and electrical items worth thousands-of-pounds were stolen.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20443/20

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies