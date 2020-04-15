Bury St Edmunds burglary appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 15th April 2020 16:03

Police

Bury St Edmunds burglary appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident took place at some point between Thursday, 2 April and 11am today, Thursday, 9 April, when an offender/s forced entry into a residential property in Petticoat Lane in the town.

A search of the property was carried out and electrical items worth thousands-of-pounds were stolen.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20443/20

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.