|Author: Suffolk Police
|Published: 15th April 2020 16:03
Bury St Edmunds burglary appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident took place at some point between Thursday, 2 April and 11am today, Thursday, 9 April, when an offender/s forced entry into a residential property in Petticoat Lane in the town.
A search of the property was carried out and electrical items worth thousands-of-pounds were stolen.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/20443/20
