Two people arrested following burglary, theft of cars and road traffic collision

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 16th April 2020 09:03

Police

Police have arrested two people following a burglary, the theft of two cars and a road traffic collision.

Officers were called shortly after 4.10am this morning, Wednesday 15 April, following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the B1083 in Sutton involving a Fiat 500.

Following enquiries, officers discovered that the Fiat 500 and another vehicle - a Mini Cooper - had been stolen from an address in New Cut, Hadleigh the previous night.

At some point overnight, the keys for both vehicles were taken via an insecure window at the address.

The Fiat 500 was recovered following the collision and the Mini Cooper was located at another address in Needham Market.

Officers detained two people and they were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, burglary, failing to provide a breath test and driving while disqualified.

An 18-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

The man and the woman both currently remain in custody.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

