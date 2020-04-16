  • Bookmark this page

Stoke Ash - drug arrests on A140

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 16th April 2020 12:18

Police

Stoke Ash - drug arrests on A140

Police have arrested three people in connection with drug offences.

At around 2.50am, Wednesday 15 April, officers had cause to stop a vehicle on the A140 in Stoke Ash.

Upon searching the vehicle, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was located.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for further questioning.

Those arrested were a 17-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

