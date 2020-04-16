Coddenham A14 - Appeal after serious road traffic collision

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A14 at Coddenham.

Police were called at 1:45am in the early hours of Friday 10 April to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the eastbound carriageway, near to junction 52, of the A14. A red BMW 320D car travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway was in collision with a blue Ford Fiesta being driven the correct way. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was taken to Ipswich hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke's hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Fiesta sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 21 of 10 April 2020.

