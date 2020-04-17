  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Green light for 115 new homes enables health centre expansion

Author: Marius West Published: 17th April 2020 08:46

Green light for 115 new homes enables health centre expansion

 

 

 

 

Detailed plans for 115 new homes at Woolpit received the go ahead today - bringing a raft of community benefits a step closer, including the expansion of Woolpit Health Centre.

 

Part of the 15-acre site at Old Stowmarket Road has been earmarked for a substantial car park extension for the adjoining Woolpit Health Centre, allowing the current car park to be used for expansion plans to help the centre, which already serves more than 14,000 patients, meet the growing demand for GP services.

 

Outline planning permission for the development was granted by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee in July 2018. The development by David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, who purchased the land last year, also includes 42 affordable housing plots, and highways improvements.

 

The council's chief planning officer used emergency delegated powers to sign off the project today, in the absence of regular committee meetings due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Work on site is expected to start later this year.

 

Cllr David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for planning, said:

 

"I am pleased this project not only includes affordable housing, but also delivers a range of benefits including the essential expansion of Woolpit Health Centre. Our communities need accessible local health services in order to thrive and enjoy bright and healthy futures - and we are reminded of this now more than ever."

