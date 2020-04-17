Cavendish - Appeal after robbery

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th April 2020 11:28

Officers are appealing for witnesses or information after a robbery took place at the home of a woman in her 70's in Cavendish, near Sudbury, in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 00:25am today, Thursday 16 April to reports of a robbery at a residential address on Nether Road in the village.

Three male offenders had entered the property just after midnight. The woman occupant was asleep in her bedroom when she was awoken by a man holding his hands firmly over her mouth and demanding property, whilst the two other men searched the home. After a short time the victim was able to scream for help, alerting a neighbour who came to assist and raise the alarm. All three men fled the scene.

An untidy search of the property had taken place and it is not clear at this time if anything was stolen. The victim was not injured but was extremely shaken as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as being two white men, both approximately 5 feet 6 inches - 5 feet 8 inches tall, and a black man with, with dark eyes and very tall in height.

Officers were attended the scene and made a search of the area but no suspects were located.

Detective Inspector Tam Burgess said, "This was a despicable incident, especially during the current climate when people's anxieties are already heightened. These offenders have traumatised an innocent victim in their own home. We continue to support our victim and are actively pursuing all lines of enquiry to locate and detain the people responsible."

"We ask that anyone who may have been in the local area to consider if they have seen anything or anyone unusual or suspicious?

"We would also ask our community to remain vigilant, especially in respect of neighbours or others nearby who may be vulnerable. As the warmer weather arrives it is worth everybody reviewing their home security measurements, making sure that doors and windows and locked when necessary."

Detectives investigating the robbery are appealing for motorists who were in the Cavendish between between 10:00pm last night, Wednesday and 1:00am today, Thursday to come forward if they have dash cam footage or if they saw anything suspicious.

