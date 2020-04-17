  • Bookmark this page

Glemsford - Theft of vehicle

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 17th April 2020 16:14

Police

Glemsford - Theft of vehicle

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was stolen from a property in Glemsford.

The incident occurred at some point between 10am on Friday 10 April and midday on Saturday 11 April at a residential property in Angel Lane in the village.

A black Range Rover, registration number M155 WDB, was stolen from the driveway of the property.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area. Equally police would like to speak anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle since it was stolen or who has dash cam footage from the area around the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference: 37/20833/20,

