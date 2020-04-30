  • Bookmark this page

Haverhill - stolen property found in garage

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 30th April 2020 13:41

Police

A number of items that are believed to have been stolen have been found by police in Haverhill.

At around 4pm yesterday, Thursday 16 April, police located a garage in Falcon Close in the town, following a report from a member of the public.

Officers were given permission to enter the property, where more than 45 items were found. These included power tools, motorcycles and bicycles.

An investigation is now taking place to identify any offences that may have taken place, as well as to trace the owners of any stolen property.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area. Police would also like to speak to anyone who believes the items may be their property.

