  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"We had an excellent attendance, 298 people were there (our average attendance before Saturday's game was 88). Thanks for your help promoting the game"
- Long Melford FC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

Council meetings to resume remotely

Author: Marius West Published: 22nd April 2020 08:47

Logo

Council meetings to resume remotely

 

 

Council meetings for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are set to resume remotely following the Government's decision to grant local authorities' powers to meet and make decisions using digital technology to ensure public safety.

 

Council meetings across the country were suspended following the government's social distancing and lockdown measures, introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Mid Suffolk District Council's Development control committee meeting will be the first remotely held meeting on Tuesday 28 April with Babergh District Council's Planning meeting on Thursday 30 April.

 

Meetings will be conducted via Skype and members of the public will be able to watch the live stream of the meeting via the councils' YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSWf_0D13zmegAf5Qv_aZSg

 

Public speaking arrangements at the meeting will still go ahead in accordance with the Planning Charters. In order to speak at a meeting, participants need to register their interest by emailing Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils' Committee Services team at committees@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. They will then receive a meeting invitation to allow them to take part.

 

Leader of Babergh District Council Cllr John Ward said: "The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on society globally, and we are working hard, together with our public sector and emergency service colleagues to respond and support our communities through the crisis.

 

"However, there is also work to be done to ensure that our districts can continue to function during the outbreak and beyond and we therefore welcome the ability to resume council meetings safely using IT solutions to allow us to meet virtually."

 

Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council Cllr Suzie Morley said: "Thankfully we are in an age where technology exists to allow us to meet online - ensuring the decisions we make for our communities continue to be democratic, open to debate and public scrutiny - whilst also ensuring the safety of the public, our councillors and officers."

 

Meetings will be held remotely until the government restrictions in relation to public gatherings are lifted or relaxed.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies