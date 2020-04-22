Appeal following racially aggravated assault

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a racially aggravated assault in Hadleigh.

The incident occurred between 7.10pm and 7.15pm on Saturday 18 April within Hadleigh Fast Food in High Street.

The victim - a man aged in his 50s - was waiting for his food order when another male came into the shop, ignoring the one person in at one time sign. The victim then advised the male regarding social distancing regulations but the male took exception, became abusive and tried to block the victim as he tried to leave, which resulted in the victim having to push past him.

The male then shouted a racial insult at the victim as he followed him across the road to where his partner was waiting for him in their car.

The victim opened his partner's door to pass her the food and he warned the male to stay back. The male then slammed her door and warned her to stay in the vehicle.

The victim then walked around to the passenger side and as he got into the vehicle, the male tried to slam the door onto the victim's leg, which caused no lasting injury.

The male is described as white, 5ft 8ins, approximately aged in his 50s with a grey beard. He was wearing a leather jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/21968/20

