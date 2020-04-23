Teenage boy stabbed in Newmarket

23rd April 2020

Police are at the scene of an incident in Newmarket in which a teenage boy has been stabbed.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm today, Wednesday 22 April, to reports that a boy, aged 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim is in a stable condition and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A road closure and police cordon are in place at the junction of Elizabeth Avenue and Exning Road.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dash cam footage from the area or who has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 324 of today 22 April,

