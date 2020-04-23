Police bolster frontline care by training ambulance drivers

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 23rd April 2020 14:06

uffolk Police are helping to bolster frontline care by providing specialist driver training to the East of England Ambulance Service.

More than 130 student paramedics, community first responders, military personnel and other new recruits at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) are receiving specialist driver training from blue light colleagues to help them support the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. The training is due to last six weeks and is already taking place.

EEAST is working with police forces and fire services across the region to organise short-notice training courses to give people the skills they need to drive urgent tier and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles.

Des Pooley, lead for driving training at Suffolk Police said:

"We are working closely with all Emergency Services to respond to the challenges that the pandemic has brought. In partnership with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service we are looking to train at least 132 people to drive ambulances in the next six weeks and this valuable, practical work is already successfully underway.

"We are very happy that we can assist in this way and are all grateful for the way that everyone involved has come together to support the key work of the Ambulance Service at this time, helping to keep our communities safe."

Marcus Bailey, Chief Operating Officer with EEAST, said:

"We are very grateful to our blue light colleagues and look forward to working closely with them to keep our patients, staff, volunteers and the wider public safe during this pandemic.

"Covid 19 represents an unprecedented challenge for all of us and we truly appreciate the fantastic support we have received from the police force, the public, businesses and our other partners. We would urge people to continue to play their part in helping the NHS by taking extra care of themselves, only going out for essential items, observing advice about hand-washing and maintaining social distancing."

