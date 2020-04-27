Local company Simons white wedding cars is donating wedding cars to 6 lucky couples who are key workers

Simon's White Wedding Cars

As a thank you for helping shield us all in these uncertain times. Simon's white wedding cars are delighted to announce they are giving away a free wedding car to six lucky couples to be. These couples will be chosen from the six categories listed below

Wedding car nominations

Please email your nominations to Simon's White Wedding Cars (SWWC) and with your details. You can either enter yourselves or be nominated. The only conditions are, you are getting married, you fit into one of the categories listed below. Your wedding is in East Anglia or London. Please visit our website to contact us with your entry.

Please send SWWC's the details of your wedding. Hence the date, your names and the address of your wedding. Also of course which category you would like to be entered into, stating what you do.

The 6 lucky winners of the free wedding car, will be surprised by SWWC visiting them hopefully in June and then announced. (or after lockdown).

Categories for entry

NHS workers. This basically means anybody who works for the NHS

Essential shop workers. This basically means anybody who works as an essential shop worker. Whether you stack the shelves or clean the floors. So therefore, everybody is included.

Refuse collectors. Again everybody involved in the collection of our refuse during lockdown.

Delivery. Everybody that is involved in ensuring our goods, parcels and letters are delivered throughout lockdown.

Volunteers. Anybody that is giving their time freely and helping others in this current climate.

Key workers. Anybody that is a key worker and having to work during the Covid 19 epidemic.

We hope we have covered everybody. If you can't find a category for your essential work please contact us.

Also included are all the back ground staff, that may clean, load the lorries or organise services. These people at present are the back bone of our society.

The chosen super 6 above will be treated to luxury white glove wedding car service. Thus ensuring the ultimate luxury wedding car experience for their special day. So, indulge in SWWC's VIP services as they take care of you on your wedding day wellbeing.

This is a thank you to all the amazing people working to keep us all safe, whilst the rest of us in are insolation. These are the heroes who care for our wellbeing. These are people that are emptying our bins, delivering our goods, serving us in shops, nursing us, volunteering or being our key workers.

So we on the behalf of the people, SWWC's would like to give them something back. The perfect wedding day experience. A free luxury wedding car for their big day to be.

Thank you for taking care of all of us, SWWC's cannot wait to hear from you.

Wedding vehicles

Six stunning white Mercedes wedding cars await you. Plus the finest wedding chauffeur service in London and East Anglia.

To enter, you must live and be getting married in Essex. Suffolk. Norfolk. Cambridgeshire. Hertfordshire or London

Please visit SWWC's website and visit the page wedding cars for heroes to enter for your free thank you wedding car



Luxury free wedding car hire for heroes

https://simonswhiteweddingcars.co.uk/

