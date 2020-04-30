Newmarket - boy charged after stabbing

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 30th April 2020 07:58

Police

Newmarket - boy charged after stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 22 April, to reports that a boy, aged 15, had been stabbed in Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

A 15-year-old boy from Newmarket, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday 22 April in connection with the incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

The boy is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Friday 24 April.

Another boy, aged 16 and from Newmarket, was also arrested on Wednesday 22 April on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Thursday 14 May.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.