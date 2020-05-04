  • Bookmark this page

Cavendish - Man charged in connection with robbery

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th May 2020 07:13

Police

Police have charged a 42-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Cavendish.

The incident took place at the home of a woman in her 70s in Nether Road in the village during the early hours of Thursday 16 April.

Three male offenders entered the property just after midnight. The woman occupant was asleep in her bedroom when she was awoken by a man holding his hands firmly over her mouth and demanding property, while the two other men searched the home. After a short time, the victim was able to scream for help, alerting a neighbour who came to assist and raise the alarm. All three men fled the scene.

An untidy search of the property had taken place and an amount of cash and jewellery had been stolen from within.

Suffolk detectives directed Metropolitan Police officers to an address in Ilford on Wednesday 22 April, where a 42-year-old man was located and arrested in connection with the robbery. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by officers.

Sammy Okat-Uma, 42, of New North Road, Ilford, Essex, has subsequently been charged with robbery.

Okat-Uma was remanded in police custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Friday 24 April.

Detectives investigating the robbery are continuing to appeal for any motorists who may have been in the Cavendish area between 10pm on Wednesday 15 April and 1am on Thursday 16 April to come forward with any dash-cam footage or if they saw anything suspicious.

Witnesses or anybody with information regarding the incident should contact West CID, quoting crime reference: 37/21419/20.

