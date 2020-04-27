  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Business Reviews

The Quay Theatre
"A great venue with fabulous Events, recommended "

Testimonials

"Excellent website for events - we use it a lot for visitors wanting to know events in the area. Its a real help to the TIC at Lavenham."
- Lavenham Tourist Information
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Sudbury Map of Sudbury

New Assistant Chief Constable announced for Suffolk

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th April 2020 15:17

Rob Jones

New Assistant Chief Constable announced for Suffolk

Suffolk Constabulary is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Jones who joins as Assistant Chief Constable, Local Policing, from the Metropolitan Police on 11 May 2020.

 


Rob will be working alongside Chief Constable Steve Jupp, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Kearton, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Joint Protective Services, Steve Mattin, and Assistant Chief Officer Kenneth Kilpatrick. As the local policing lead he will have responsibility for all operational matters including crime, public order, and partnerships.

 


Rob has been a police officer for 24 years, serving solely in the Metropolitan Police. During his career, Rob has served in a variety of roles across London, including Borough Commander in Newham and Lewisham.

 


He was recently BCU Commander in Central London, with responsibility for local policing in Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea. Rob has also worked at Scotland Yard on transformational change. He is an experienced public order commander and was previously head of crime and partnerships in Hackney.

 


Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: "Rob was an outstanding candidate for the position, bringing his knowledge and broad range of experience to the role here in Suffolk. He lives locally and knows the county of Suffolk well. He will be a fantastic addition to the Chief Officer Team and we look forward to him joining our family."

 


Rob Jones said: "I feel proud and privileged to be joining such a great team and look forward to working alongside partners and community leaders to serve the people of Suffolk."

 


Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "I'd like to welcome Rob to Suffolk Constabulary and wish him all the very best in his new role. Rob comes very highly recommended and I am absolutely sure he will be an excellent addition to the Chief Constable's senior officer team.

 

"Rob brings a wealth of experience to Suffolk which will help keep our county safe and continue the fight against all forms of criminality. I look forward to working with him."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies