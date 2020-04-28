  • Bookmark this page

Great Cornard - burglary witness appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 28th April 2020 09:05

Police

Great Cornard - burglary witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Great Cornard.

On Saturday 25 April, at some point between 8.30pm and 9.45pm, offenders forced entry to a property on Canhams Road.

Items taken include a brown leather wallet and a blue wallet containing a small amount of change. An amount of jewellery was also taken, including two gold rings, a ladies' gold wrist watch and a brooch with a sapphire stone.

Anyone with any information about this incident, who may have been offered these items for sale or who saw anything suspicious at or before the time of the burglary is asked to contact West CID quoting reference number 37/23109/20.

 

 

 

 

