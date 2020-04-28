Suffolk Chief warns assaults on officers will not be tolerated

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 28th April 2020 12:19

Chief Constable Steve Jupp has issued a warning to members of the public who assault officers and other emergency or key workers after two incidents at the weekend.

The incidents comes as the force continues to call on communities to comply with new government measures restricting people's movements to tackle coronavirus.

In Mildenhall there was on incident on Saturday (25 April) at about 8.30pm where officers received a report of about 20 people gathering in the Peterhouse Close area. Upon police arrival officers engaged with the group and advised them to return to their homes which they swiftly did. One male became abusive and after failing to adhere to advice he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. Whilst being arrested a female officer was injured in the process with her wrist sustaining swelling and bruising.

The suspect was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

43 year old Colin Faley of Peterhouse Close in Mildenhall was charged with being drunk and disorderly and assault of a police officer. He was released on police bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 9 June at 9.15am

In another incident over the weekend officers were at an incident in Lowestoft on Sunday 26 April at about 7.50pm where a disturbance between a male and a female on London Road South was taking place.

A woman was arrested on suspicion for being drink and disorderly after refusing to go home and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre. The suspect, whilst in custody, coughed in the face of an officer - she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

28 year old Tallulah Sparksman, of London Road South in Lowestoft was charged with assault on an emergency worker and for being drunk and disorderly. She was released on police bail to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on 25 May at 9.30am.

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: "Such incidents where my officers, and indeed all emergency staff and key workers such as NHS staff, are physically and verbally abused, simply will not be tolerated and action to prosecute such individuals will be taken.

"It is completely unacceptable to assault a person who is simply going out to do their job and do their best to serve the community, particularly at this time where this behaviour causes increased risk and anxiety to the officers and their families through fear of infection.

"Our priority remains to protect the people of Suffolk. That includes those who may put themselves and others - including my officers - at risk by not taking notice of the Government's instructions.

"Please remember, incidents of large social gatherings are still not acceptable -and although it is just a very small minority, this pushing of the limits of what is acceptable needs to stop. Use your common sense to ensure we all play a role in saying at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

