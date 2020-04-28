Mildenhall - Man arrested after incident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Mildenhall, today Monday 27 April.

Police attended a property on Brick Kiln Road in the town at around 8:45am this morning following a report of a man, on his own, threatening to harm himself.

Officers, including armed response units and police negotiators, attended the scene and a road closure and police cordon was put in place.

Police negotiated with the man who had initially refused to leave the property and officers were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion at around 3:15pm this afternoon. Nobody was hurt in the incident and there was no wider threat to the public.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Officers would like to thank members of the public for their patience and co-operation during the incident.

