Enquiries continue into Claydon burglary

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th May 2020 13:57

Three men arrested in connection with a burglary in Claydon have been released under investigation.

 

The incident took place at the Barham and Claydon doctor's surgery on Norwich Road yesterday morning (Tues 28 April) at about 1.45am. It is reported the offender(s) bent back the metal grill on a window of the surgery and then broken the glass, gaining entry to the surgery. Officers conducted initial enquiries into the incident to find the suspects responsible.

 

Enquiries led to three arrests taking place later the same morning in the Great Blakenham area. Officers also recovered a significant quantity of cash and prescription drugs.

 

A 36 year old man, a 56 year old man and a 35 year old man were all arrested on suspicion of burglary. They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. All three have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

 

Any witnesses to the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary should contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference 37/23506/20

