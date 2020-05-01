Sudbury - assault witness appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 1st May 2020 13:39

Police

Sudbury - assault witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported assault in Sudbury.

On Wednesday 29 April, at around 5.40pm, police were called to attend an incident in Plough Lane, Sudbury.

Following a verbal disagreement outside a residential property between a woman and a man, the woman is alleged to have coughed in the face of the man, after claiming she potentially had Covid-19, causing the man distress.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/23846/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.