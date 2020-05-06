Witness appeal following incidents in Undley and West Row

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th May 2020 12:05

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of tools in Undley, near Lakenheath, and attempted theft in West Row, near Mildenhall.

The first incident took place between 1.45pm and 2pm on Thursday 30 April in Pot Hall Road, West Row, when a burgundy-coloured Land Rover pulled up outside a property and five people, who were all wearing masks, got out the vehicle.

The offenders went down the side of a property but fled the scene when disturbed by a resident. No items were stolen.

The second incident occurred between 2.12pm and 2.14pm on Thursday 30 April at a farm in Undley. Offenders stole tools from within a white Toyota Hilux.

Police are aware of other sightings of a vehicle matching this description in the area and would welcome any information regarding these or similar incidents, including any dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information or who believes they have seen a vehicle matching this description, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24002/20 for the incident in West Row or 37/24135/20

