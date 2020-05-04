Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 4th May 2020 16:23

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Barham.

Police were called shortly before 4.45am today, Sunday 3 May, to reports a woman had been shot within a property.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, inside who had suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance in a critical condition, where she sadly died a short time later.

A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police cordon is in place at the property while an investigation is carried out.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID, quoting crime reference: 37/24434/20

