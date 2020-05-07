Bures St. Mary - multicoloured horse jumps stolen

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 7th May 2020 13:19

Jumps

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a trailer and horse jumps were stolen in a burglary in Bures St Mary.

At some point between Sunday 3 May at 10am and Monday 4 May at 7am, offenders forced entry to a barn on Cuckoo Hill and stole an Ifor Williams trailer containing twelve multicoloured horse jumps.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact the Police quoting reference number 37/24642/20.

