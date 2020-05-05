No Sale No Fee conveyancing recommended following coronavirus lockdown

Author: Phil Davies Published: 5th May 2020 12:57

For sale

Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury are recommending to those that are thinking about moving after the lockdown restrictions are loosened to think carefully about their choice of conveyancer, so as to ensure they do not end up paying twice for their conveyancing.

The property market has struggled whilst the country has been in lockdown. At the end of March and almost overnight, removals companies stopped moving people, lenders tightened their lending criteria and reduced the number of mortgage deals they were offering, surveyors become unable to visit properties in order to undertake valuations and estate agents stopped being able to visit properties to value properties, advise vendors on selling their property and undertake viewings.

Vendors and buyers became concerned about the fast growing uncertainty and some parties began to pull out of deals. This caused many chains of transactions to unfortunately collapse. Many of those buyers and sellers that now found themselves without a property to buy or without a buyer for their property, would also have found themselves receiving a bill for legal fees from their conveyancer. Not the case for clients of Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury however.

Paying conveyancing fees on abortive transactions

Unlike Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury, most law firms that provide conveyancing services, do not provide a No Sale No Fee Promise. This means, that should your conveyancing transaction fall-through (go abortive), you would need to pay your conveyancer legal fees for the work undertaken up to the point your transaction/s went abortive. This would usually be a pro-rate amount of the legal fee. If your transaction fell through near the end of the transaction, perhaps shortly before exchange/completion, you could find yourself paying the vast majority of the legal fee that was originally quoted to you. You therefore find yourself having paid for legal services to deal with your move, despite the fact you have not moved and find yourself having to pay these legal fees again when you find a new property to buy or a new buyer for your property. The benefit of No Sale, No Fee Conveyancing

Holmes & Hills has for a long time appreciated the frustration that situations such as the above caused for clients. This frustration is only exacerbated by the fact that transactions often fall-through for reasons outside of your control. These reasons include receiving negative survey results on a property you are purchasing, your buyer or seller changing their mind, being gazumped by another buyer and your property or the property you are are buying being undervalued, among others.

This is why, since 2018, Holmes & Hills has offered its No Sale, No Fee Promise on conveyancing services. Those who use the conveyancing services of Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury, or indeed any of its offices across Essex and Suffolk, are protected from paying the legal fees on their transaction/s in the event one or both sides of their transaction fall-through. This can save clients hundreds, even thousands of pounds in legal fee costs.

No Sale, No Fee conveyancing more important than ever

Many people thinking about moving home do not realise just how common it is for transactions to fall-through. Rightmove and other property market commentators have estimated that 30% of transactions fall-through, although the fall-through rate is significantly lower for transactions Holmes & Hills Solicitors is involved with.

The fall-through rate of 30% is though during normal times and a normal market. The spread of coronavirus provided a shock to the property market and caused much uncertainty among sellers

and buyers, with a higher proportion of chains collapsing as a result. It is expected that the fall-through rate of transactions that were in progress when the coronavirus pandemic hit will be higher than during normal times, leaving many people for paying legal fees on abortive transactions. That is unless you were using the No Sale, No Fee conveyancing services of Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury. The continued uncertainty surrounding the economy may mean property chains remain more vulnerable to collapse than they were prior to the spread of coronavirus.

Get a No Sale, No Fee conveyancing quote

Get a quote for Holmes & Hills Solicitors in Sudbury to deal with your conveyancing, with a No Sale, No Fee Promise included as standard. Call 01787 275275 or visit www.holmes-hills.co.uk/conveyancing

