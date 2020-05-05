Flash Sale on Powerchairs at Fen Mobility

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 5th May 2020 15:59

Powerchair

Flash Sale on Powerchairs at Fen Mobility

This week and bank holiday weekend, we have a flash sale taking place online at Fen Mobility on power chairs. Over half the stock has been reduced so now is a great time to pick up a bargain. All the power chairs in the sale can be viewed online at https://www.fenmobility.com/powerchairs-and-accessories/powerchairs and if you wanted to come to see them, this can be arranged if you give Arthur a call on 01353 653 753. Fen Mobility are operating limited opening hours and are also offering free demonstrations in your home locally around the Ely area if you are unable to get out.

We miss our customers and want to stay in touch so please sign up to our monthly e-newsletter giving you information about the business, offers, competitions etc. To sign up to the newsletter, just fill in your email address in the purple strip at the bottom of the web page here: https://www.fenmobility.com/contact-us

We have just taken delivery of some hand gel and are selling them at £10 per bottle or 2 bottles for £18. The hand gel is tough on germs but kind to the skin and kills 99.99% of germs effective within 30 seconds. These are selling fast so get in quick and order online at https://www.fenmobility.com/incontinence-personal/anti--bacterial-hand-gel-500ml Click and collect is available on this item. We also have a range of wipes in stock and will be getting in face masks very soon so keep checking the website and our Facebook page for updates. To shop our extensive range, visit www.fenmobility.com If you have any questions at all, please call 01353 653 753 or email sales@fenmobility.com

Our showroom is located at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW. We are predominantly open but please call before travelling to make sure. It may be possible to arrange a home visit to make a repair or do a demo.

Gift vouchers available.

Please follow us on Facebook @FenMobility

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.