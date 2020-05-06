  • Bookmark this page

Barham murder inquiry - victim named

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 6th May 2020 08:38

Police

A woman who died following an incident in Barham is being named by police.

Police were called shortly before 4.45am on Sunday 3 May, to reports a woman had been shot within a property.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, inside who had suffered serious injuries. She was transported to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance in a critical condition, where she sadly died a short time later.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body of the deceased as Silke Hartshorne-Jones, 41, from Barham.

Following the incident, a man was arrested and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, aged 51, of The Green, Barham, was subsequently charged with murder and he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court earlier today, Tuesday 5 May.

Hartshorne-Jones made a further appearance at Ipswich Crown Court this afternoon, where he was remanded into custody.

A trial has been fixed for five days and is due to start on Monday 26 October 2020.

