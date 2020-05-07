Glemsford - Appeal following theft from vehicle

7th May 2020

Police are appealing for information following the theft of headlight units from a vehicle in Glemsford.

At some point between 6.15pm on Sunday 3 May and 11am on Tuesday 5 May, the front sealed headlight units were removed from a parked Mercedes C220 car in Skates Hill.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/24925/20

