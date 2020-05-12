Renewed appeal following theft of motorbikes

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 12th May 2020 13:03

Police are renewing an appeal for information and issuing photographs of two motorbikes which were stolen during burglaries in Bury St Edmunds last month.

The break-ins occurred between Tuesday 14 April and Wednesday 15 April in Anselm Avenue.

Entry was forced into two secure sheds at neighbouring properties with a motorcycle stolen from each of the outbuildings as follows: a blue Yamaha ZRF 125 (registration number AO13 EVF); and a white Honda MSX 125 (registration number L26 BJC).

Anyone who believes they have seen either of these vehicles, or offered one for sale, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre quoting either reference: 21315/20 in respect of the Yamaha; or 21375/20 in respect of the Honda.

