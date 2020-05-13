Woolpit - Men arrested after shooting are released under investigation

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 13th May 2020 08:46

Two men arrested in connection with an incident in Woolpit in which a man sustained a gunshot wound have been released under investigation.

Police were called at around 11.55pm on Saturday 9 May to reports that a person had suffered a gun-shot wound on land near to Woolpit Business Park.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance for treatment to his injuries, which are not are not considered to be life-threatening.

A 56-year-old man from Woolpit and a 42-year-old man from Stowmarket were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Both men have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It is believed the men arrested were shooting rabbits on farmland nearby.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/25649/20.

