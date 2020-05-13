  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Body discovered on Sizewell beach

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 13th May 2020 13:14

Police

Body discovered on Sizewell beach

Police can confirm that the body of a woman has been discovered on Sizewell beach in Suffolk.

Officers received a call from a member of the public yesterday evening at about 8pm (Monday 11 May) to a report of a body that appeared to have washed up on the beach .

 

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the identity of the woman and the cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. The coroner's office has been informed.

 

The parents of Chelsie Dack, a missing 23 year old from Gorleston in Norfolk, have been informed of this development.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies