Author: Suffolk Police Published: 13th May 2020 13:14

Body discovered on Sizewell beach

Police can confirm that the body of a woman has been discovered on Sizewell beach in Suffolk.



Officers received a call from a member of the public yesterday evening at about 8pm (Monday 11 May) to a report of a body that appeared to have washed up on the beach .

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the identity of the woman and the cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. The coroner's office has been informed.

The parents of Chelsie Dack, a missing 23 year old from Gorleston in Norfolk, have been informed of this development.

