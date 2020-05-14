Newmarket - Appeal after cash stolen in distraction burglary

Officers are urging vigilance and appealing for information after a large amount of cash was stolen in a distraction burglary in Newmarket.



The burglary took place on Tuesday 12 May between 10 am and 12pm at a property on Fitzroy Street in the town. Two men called at the address and offered to carry out some gardening work for the occupant, a man in his 80s. After a short time the men said that their machinery had broken and whilst one man distracted the resident the other man entered the property and stole a large amount of cash.

The men are described as white, in their 20s, who may have had a white van.

Witnesses or those with any information or dash cam footage are asked to contact police. Officers would also like to hear from anybody else who has been approached in a similar way by those offering to carry out work.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours' homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

