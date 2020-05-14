Motorists warned to be vigilant

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th May 2020 08:37

POLICE are urging motorists across South Cambridge to be vigilant following a number of handbag thefts from vehicles over the past month.

A total of 22 vehicles were broken into between 19 April and 12 May including incidents in Stapleford, Sawston, Duxford, Great Shelford, Haslingfield, Grantchester, Swavesey, Milton, Oakington and Fen Drayton.

In the majority of cases purses, wallets and handbags have been targeted and in some instances the thieves have gone on to use the victims' bank cards in shops.

South Cambs Neighbourhood Team Sergeant, Emma Hilson, said: "We're focusing our patrols in these areas but would urge all motorists to make sure their cars are locked and double checked when left unattended as we're seeing incidents when windows are left open and doors unlocked.

"Also ensure all valuables, such as handbags, wallets, mobile phones and tools are removed from the vehicle."

