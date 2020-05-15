  • Bookmark this page

Outbuilding burglaries

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 15th May 2020 09:54

Police are appealing for information following outbuilding burglaries at two locations in Laxfield.

The crimes both occurred in Noyes Avenue between 8.15pm on Tuesday 12 May and 9.30am yesterday morning, Wednesday 13 May.

A shed at the playing field was broken into and tools, machinery and fuel were stolen from inside.

The second incident involved forced entry being gained to the bowls club house and machinery shed, with items stolen from both buildings.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference 26290/20 for the playing field; or 26339/20 for the bowls club.

