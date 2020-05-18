Woman charged with communications offences

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th May 2020 13:37

A woman from London has been charged with communications offences.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday 10 May in Halesworth and taken to Martlesham Police investigation Centre, following reports of abusive behaviour towards police staff at Suffolk Constabulary's Contact and Control Room.

Georgeta Iordache of Joseph Street, Bow, London was subsequently charged with sending communication conveying an indecent or offensive message, and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

She was also charged with contravening the restriction of movement during an emergency period, namely coronavirus.

Iordache has been released on conditional bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court at 9.15am on 19 June 2020.

