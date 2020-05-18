  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Disorder incident - Stowmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 18th May 2020 08:01

Police

Disorder incident - Stowmarket

At 2pm on Sunday 17th May Police were called to an address in Stowmarket where an 18 year old male had sustained injuries to his arm. Initial enquires suggest that he was injured during a disturbance in the Jubilee Avenue area of the town just prior to police being called.

 

The victim has been treated in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

 

If you witnessed the incident please contact Suffolk Police on 101quoting Cad number 158 of the 17th.

 

This was an isolated incident however police will be visible in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies