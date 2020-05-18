Disorder incident - Stowmarket

At 2pm on Sunday 17th May Police were called to an address in Stowmarket where an 18 year old male had sustained injuries to his arm. Initial enquires suggest that he was injured during a disturbance in the Jubilee Avenue area of the town just prior to police being called.

The victim has been treated in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

If you witnessed the incident please contact Suffolk Police on 101quoting Cad number 158 of the 17th.

This was an isolated incident however police will be visible in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

