Author: Suffolk Police Published: 19th May 2020 09:04

Post-mortem to take place following discovery of newborn baby's body

Detectives are continuing to urge the mother of the newborn to come forward after a baby's body was found in Needham Market last Thursday.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm on Thursday 14 May, to Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road, where the body of the baby girl was found.

The cause of death remains unexplained. However, a Home Office post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow, Tuesday 19 May.

Extensive enquiries have taken place and detectives are continuing to gather further information, which may lead to where the baby was originally from.

Further searches are continuing at the site, with full support and co-operation from the business.

Detectives remain concerned for the wellbeing of the baby's mother and continue to encourage her to come forward to receive the appropriate support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N35-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/26499/20

