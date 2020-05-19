Mildenhall man sentenced for drugs and weapons offences in Newmarket

Published: 19th May 2020

Sorren Price

A Mildenhall man has been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court today.

On 18 April, police received a report of suspicious activity in the Yellow Brick Road area of Newmarket.

On arrival at the scene, Sorren Price, age 19 and of St Andrews Street in Mildenhall, was questioned and searched. The search yielded £373.30 in cash, a knuckle duster and a mobile phone. A number of class A wraps and a vessel containing a suspected noxious liquid were recovered from a ditch nearby.

Price appeared in Ipswich Crown Court today where he previously admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a weapon capable of discharging a noxious liquid.

He was given a 30-month custodial sentence to be served at a young offenders' institution and 15 months of the suspended sentence.

Acting Superintendent Andy Pursehouse of Suffolk Police said,

"Reporting suspicious activity in our communities is vital to stopping drug activity and we would encourage anyone who sees anything untoward to report it to police.

Drug dealing has devastating consequences for people in our communities. Local officers promptly responded to the report leading to this arrest, which sends a clear message that these offences are taken extremely seriously."

