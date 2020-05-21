  • Bookmark this page

Eastern Fostering Services

Appeal following attempted burglaries

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 21st May 2020 16:07

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following two attempted burglaries in Hadleigh.

The first incident took place between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, 20 May, in Tower Mill Lane in the town, when two unknown offenders attempted to force entry into a property by smashing a back-door window.

The pair were disturbed by the occupant and fled, heading towards the town centre. Nothing was stolen.

The offenders were of a similar height. Both were wearing dark-coloured, hooded tops.

The second incident took place at around 11.55pm on Wednesday, 20 May, when unknown offenders entered the garage of a property in Highlands Road in the town.

The property owner heard a garage door being opened and upon arrival the offenders ran off. A lock had been damaged and the garage door had been opened. A hedge cutter had been removed from the garage but this was located nearby. No other items were stolen.

The offenders were seen running through gardens in the street before heading towards Hadleigh town centre.

They were described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. Both were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits, while their faces were covered.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected. Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/27716/20 for the incident in Tower Mill Lane or 37/27718/20 for the incident in Highlands Road, via.

Website - http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Nearby postcodes

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
