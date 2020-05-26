Appeal after arsons in Hadleigh

Author: Marius West Published: 26th May 2020 13:28

Fire engine

Appeal after arsons in Hadleigh

Police are appealing for witnesses to three arsons that took place in Ipswich



They all took place within half an hour of each other last night (Thur 21 May). The first took place on Aldham Road in Hadleigh at just after 10pm where a wooden fence at side of a dwelling was set alight. The fence was destroyed by fire and has left charred remains of the wooden fence post connected to house and superficial damage to the brickwork. No-one was hurt.

The second took place on Timperley Close where a rear fence was set alight, again not long after 10pm. This has caused damage to wooden fence post. No-one was hurt.

The final incident took place a short while earlier at just before 9.40pm where half of a tree was damaged by fire.

The three incidents are being linked and enquiries are on-going. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the fires should contact Ipswich CID, quote crime reference 37/28025/20.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.