  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Sudbury Area

Sudbury news, reviews and local events in Sudbury areas including Sudbury, Long Melford, Lavenham, and communities in Sudbury.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Eastern Fostering Services

Appeal after arsons in Hadleigh

Author: Marius West Published: 26th May 2020 13:28

Fire engine

Appeal after arsons in Hadleigh

Police are appealing for witnesses to three arsons that took place in Ipswich

They all took place within half an hour of each other last night (Thur 21 May). The first took place on Aldham Road in Hadleigh at just after 10pm where a wooden fence at side of a dwelling was set alight. The fence was destroyed by fire and has left charred remains of the wooden fence post connected to house and superficial damage to the brickwork. No-one was hurt.

 

The second took place on Timperley Close where a rear fence was set alight, again not long after 10pm. This has caused damage to wooden fence post. No-one was hurt.

 

The final incident took place a short while earlier at just before 9.40pm where half of a tree was damaged by fire.

 

The three incidents are being linked and enquiries are on-going. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the fires should contact Ipswich CID, quote crime reference 37/28025/20.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Sudbury newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CO10 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CO10: Sudbury Home | News | Community | Business Directory | What's On | Restaurant Reviews | Canine Corner | Health and Beauty | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies