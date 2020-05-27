Cadets team up with West Suffolk College in fundraiser

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 27th May 2020 14:58

Police

Cadets team up with West Suffolk College in fundraiser

Suffolk Constabulary's cadets are teaming up with West Suffolk College to raise money for a local charity in west Suffolk.

Cadets from the Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Haverhill and Mildenhall areas, aged 13 to 18 years old, have joined forces with the West Suffolk College Public Services students to raise money for MyWiSH during the coronavirus lock-down. MyWiSH is the official charity supporting West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Community Hospital. They seek to support the NHS to further enhance the care and support of patients, their families and the staff that care for them.

Staff, students and cadets are going to be running, walking or cycling a minimum 30km over the period 22 May to 12 June to raise money for My WiSH charity, as part of their daily exercise.

Suffolk police's volunteer police and emergency service cadets are an important part of the extended police family. Their role is to help progress current policing initiatives in the local community. They assist with events including the Suffolk Show, town fairs, carnivals and charity events.

They also support the important work of safer neighbourhood teams and are taught basic knowledge in a variety of policing activity.

Temporary Chief Inspector Andy Martin said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the police and emergency service cadets to join young people from our local community to raise money for our local NHS trust in this challenging time.

"West Suffolk College and the Public Services course are good friends of the Constabulary and this is the first step in an exciting relationship. We hope our combined effort will gain the support of our public and communities in recognition of the fantastic staff and services at West Suffolk Hospital, and contribute to their ongoing work."

West Suffolk College Subject Lead for Public Services Clare Fasey said: "This is an amazing opportunity for our young people, many of whom have career aspirations to be a police officer; to get involved and raise money for a local charity. We are developing a fantastic relationship with Suffolk Police, so why let a lockdown stop it. Our young people can work together, to not only improve their fitness, but their mental health and to raise money for a local course."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.