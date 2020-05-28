Speeding enforcement campaign. #SlowDownSaveLives

Published: 28th May 2020

Speed gun

Police in Suffolk will be targeting speeding drivers as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign starting next week, whilst promoting the message #SlowDownSaveLives.

The initiative, which is co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs' Council, will run from Monday 25 May until Sunday 7 June, and will see an increased amount of checks and enforcement across the county.

Officers will be speaking with drivers during the campaign, aiming to highlight the dangers of speeding and informing them of the risks and consequences that driving above the limit can have.

Nationally, inappropriate speed contributes to around 10% of all injury collisions reported to the police, 13% resulting in a serious injury; and 24% of collisions which result in a death.

The objectives of this year's campaign are to keep the roads safe, tackle irresponsible drivers, reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in collisions, educate and inform drivers of the risks posed by speeding, and finally to support new roads users, including cyclists, to remain safe on our roads.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, Head of the joint Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Recently we have experienced a reduced number of vehicles on our roads, but still on occasion seen a number of drivers choosing to drive at excessive speeds, it is therefore appropriate for us to continue to make our roads safe by targeting those drivers who pose a threat to themselves and others.

"As we continually reiterate, speeding is one of the ‘fatal four' offences making you more likely to be involved in a serious injury or fatal collision alongside drink/drug driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

"We are urging road users to think not only about their own safety on the roads, but the safety of others. We also want motorists to be aware of the current demand that we, as a county, place on our NHS and try to reduce this by driving in a safe manner. Speed limits are implemented for a reason and drivers must ensure that they obey these limits in order to prevent any road related incidents."

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We all know, we should not be leaving our homes unless absolutely necessary and this naturally means there are fewer vehicles on our roads, which should have a positive impact on road safety during this critical time.

"However, it does seem some irresponsible individuals see the clearer roads as an opportunity to drive at excessive speeds and I'd like to warn them that our Roads and Armed Policing Team continue to enforce speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.

"Enforcement of the speed limits, which are there to help improve road safety, benefits all road users and motorists. I know I speak on behalf of my Roadsafe partners when I say, the message is simple, stick to the limits and keep yourself and others safe."

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.

For results and updates throughout the campaign follow the Roads & Armed Policing Team on Twitter @NSRAPT

