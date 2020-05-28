Two mountain bikes stolen from Newmarket

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 28th May 2020 14:03

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft of two pedal cycles in Newmarket.

One incident took place on Sunday 24 May at some point between 8.30am and 10am from a block of flats on Exeter Road. In a communal area a black and pink mountain bike was stolen and is a 2019 'Specialized Pitch' model



A second bike was stolen also stolen when a black and grey Carerra mountain bike was stolen from the same location.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows the whereabouts of either bike is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/28532/20 or 37/28431/20.

