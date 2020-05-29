  • Bookmark this page

Hadleigh car arson appeal

Author: Suffolk Police Published: 29th May 2020 08:16

Police

Police are appealing for witnesses to a arson that took place in Hadleigh.


It took place on Sunday 24 May about 9.50pm outside a property on Ansell Close when a black BMW 1 Series was set alight by an unknown suspect and was destroyed by the fire.


Officers are exploring to see if it is linked to three other arsons in the Hadleigh area that took place on Thursday 21 May.


Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or has knowledge of who was responsible should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime reference 37/28513/20.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
